Sonam Kapoor's 'Mausam', Other Bollywood Films Made Against Backdrop Of Kargil War

Back in the year 1999, the Kargil War had taken place during the month of May to July. July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year and is dedicated to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country There were several Bollywood movies made against the backdrop of that daunting time. Here are the top 5 movies that have openly spoken about the Kargil War, you must consider watching:

Movies that have openly spoken about Kargil War

Mausam

Released in the year 2011, Mausam starred Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. Mausam, based on the Kargil War, focused on the love story of a Punjabi man who falls in love with a Kashmiri woman. However, the turnover of events at the time of war becomes the main reason for their separation.

Lakshya

Lakshya was a film about a careless boy, played by actor Hrithik Roshan. Eventually, things change drastically after he enrols himself in the Indian Army. The film is set against a fictionalised backdrop of the Kargil War which happened in 1999. The story follows a troop of soldiers who try to capture a peak and gain an advantage over Pakistan’s army. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Lakshya also stars Preity Zinta as a war correspondent.

Tango Charlie

Tango Charlie released in the year 2005, was another film based on the Kargil War. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol and focuses on various war sequences, tracking the journey of a police recruit. The film was directed by Mani Shankar and the scenes towards the end of the film were completely based on the war.

Dhoop

Dhoop is a family drama film inspired by a real-life incident. The film revolved around the family of captain Anuj Nayyar, who was martyred during the Kargil war in 1999. Actor Om Puri played the role of his father while Revathi played the role of the Captain’s mother. Dhoop follows the story of a family who is compensated with a petrol pump franchise by the government after their son is killed at the Kargil War. However, they start facing trouble when they obtain permission to run it.

Stumped

Stumped is a film based on the incident that took place during the Kargil War. Starring actor Raveena Tandon, the film is timed during the time of Kargil War and the Cricket World Cup. Raveena played the role of an army officer’s wife whose husband is missing at the battlefield. Raveena Tandon also produced the film Stumped and it was reported that she was inspired to make a film like this when Indian soldiers were being martyred but the citizens were keener on watching cricket matches.

