Sonam Kapoor Misses India, Says, 'craving To Go Back Home'

Sonam Kapoor on Friday took to her Instagram handle and wrote that she is missing India and is craving to see her family and friends. "I miss India so so much, and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately," Sonam wrote as she shared a picture with husband Anand Ahuja.

"But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja," Sonam further added. The actor went on to add 19th-century American essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson's quote that reads, "The best bribe which London offers to-day to the imagination, is, that, in such a vast variety of people and conditions, one can believe there is room for persons of romantic character to exist, and that the poet, the mystic, and the hero may hope to confront their counterparts.”

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja dropped comments saying they miss her.

Over the course of the past couple of weeks, Sonam Kapoor has been sharing a number of pictures and nostalgic posts on her social media handles. From sharing magazine cover pictures to sharing behind-the-scenes videos of cover shoots, Sonam Kapoor has managed to keep fans entertained by sharing multiple such photographs.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in the film Blind. The movie is directed by Shome Makhija and bankrolled by Sujoy Gosh. Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey will also be seen in the film starring in prominent roles. Besides that, the actor was last seen in the Netflix hit film, AK VS AK which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Sonam Kapoor played a small role in the movie but was loved for her performance.

A quick look at Sonam Kapoor's movies

Sonam Kapoor began her acting career with the 2007 drama movie Saawariya directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie also marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor who was the lead opposite Sonam. The actress also won the National Film Award – Special Mention for her role in the critically acclaimed movie Neerja which was based on real-life events. Sonam played the role of Neerja Bhanot, an air hostess who sacrificed her life to save the passengers on board after their plane got hijacked by terrorists. The actress was next seen in the 2018 female-centric movie Veere Di Wedding. Kapoor has also featured in several other movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sanju, Delhi-6, Pad Man, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.