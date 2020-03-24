Sonam Kapoor's 'Neerja' And Other Movies About Aircraft Hijacking

Sonam Kapoor, who stepped into the Bollywood film industry in 2007, has done several projects. Her performances in movies like Khoobsurat and Aisha have been widely acclaimed. With all that said, here are details regarding Sonam Kapoor's Neerja and other movies that are based on plane hijack:

Neerja

The 2016 biographical film is directed by Ram Madhvani. The film features Sonam Kapoor, Yogendra Tiku, Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The plot of the movie is centred around a real-life story. It is based on the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan. Sonam Kapoor even shared a post regarding this after the film completed four years.

Portraying a young girl from Bombay who saved the lives of the 359 passengers on-board Pan AM Flight 73 was not only challenging but also a great honor. As the movie completes its 4th anniversary, I would want people to recall how fear gave courage to the young Neerja Bhanot. pic.twitter.com/xzqzVj3fKY — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 19, 2020

Hijack

The 2008 movie features Shiney Ahuja, Esha Deol, Ishitha Chauhan, K K Raina, and Mona Ambegaonkar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Kunal Shivdasani, the movie revolves around a maintenance engineer who risks his own life to save his daughter and other passengers on the flight which is hijacked by terrorists. Here's the trailer:

Zameen

The 2003 action thriller is helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu in prominent roles. The flick revolves around ACP Jaydev and Colonel Ranvir Singh, who thwart the terrorist plans on hijacking the Indian airplane.

Kandahar

The 2010 movie is helmed and written by Major Ravi. The flick features Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan, Ganesh Venkatraman, Sumalatha, Ragini Dwivedi, Ananya. The movies revolves around Major Mahadevan and his team who've set out to save the hostages in the flight, which is hijacked by terrorists.

