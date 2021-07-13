Sonam Kapoor Nostalgic Of Her Character From Bhaag Milkha Bhaag As Film Completes 8 Years

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a popular Bollywood biopic was released on July 12, 2013, and as the movie completed 8 years, Sonam Kapoor shared a heartwarming message on social media sharing her experience on the sets playing the role of Biro. She also penned a note of gratitude to the entire cast and crew of the film for giving her this chance.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag completes 8 years

Sonam Kapoor, who essayed the significant role of Biro in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which the director of the film was heard speaking about the character Sonam was playing. The video also gave a glimpse of behind the scenes of Sonam prepping for her role of Biro.

In the caption, she wrote a heartfelt note on her character in the film and stated, “Playing Biro has been possibly one of my most cherished experiences on a film set. A character that is extremely dear to not just my heart, but also Milkha Singh’s story. As Bhaag Milkha Bhaag completes 8 years today, my heart beats louder for Biro, her grace and her impact.” Further, she shared a note of thanks to the director, Mehra, her co-star, Farhan and the entire crew of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag “for giving me this opportunity and for telling all of us that when passion meets perseverance, nothing can stop you! Eternally grateful to have been a part of your legacy, Flying Sikh.”

As she reminisced her character from the movie, even many of her fans went down memory lane and stated how she looked gorgeous in the movie. Some of them also stated that she should have received more appreciation for her performance in the movie. Many others also dropped in hearts symbols and heart-eyed emojis to express their feelings on how much they loved her in the film. Have a look at some of the reactions to Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post and see how the fans showered love in the comments section.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was based on the life of the Indian athlete Milkha Singh who recently passed away. The movie was immensely loved by the audiences as well as the critics and even received numerous awards and accolades in recent years.

