Sonam Kapoor On How 'priorities' Change After Becoming A Mom; 'Child Will Become Mine..'

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on Saturday, August 20. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier in March, nearly four years after their marriage. As Sonam Kapoor was extremely vocal about her pregnancy journey, she recently talked about how priorities change after becoming a mother.

Sonam Kapoor will feature in the September issue of Vogue Magazine. As the actor recently became a mother, the magazine shared an excerpt from the interview in which the Neerja star talked about how the priorities of a mother change after welcoming a baby.

Talking about changing priorities, Sonam mentioned that it will happen as she has a child. She further mentioned that it is not the child who chooses to come into the world but the parents who decide to bring them. She said, "Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine." "The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision," the Ranjhana star added.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's baby announcement

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took to their Instagram handle to announce the arrival of their baby boy. The couple thanked their doctors, nurses, friends, and family for their continuous support throughout their journey. The note read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey." "It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand," they further added.

The couple's industry fans showered them with love and warm wishes. Dia Mirza reacted to their post and wrote, "Congratulations and all our love and blessings to the little one," while Katrina Kaif wrote, "All the love to u three," and added three red heart emojis. Shraddha Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Kriti Sanon, Twinkle Khanna, and many other celebs showered love on the new parents.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor