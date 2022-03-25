Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are currently waiting to welcome their baby. The couple recently took the internet by storm as they dropped some adorable pictures to announce their pregnancy. Since then, they have not only made a public appearance, Sonam Kapoor also talked about her first trimester and the difficulties she is facing during pregnancy.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Sonam Kapoor opened up about her pregnancy journey and also mentioned how a woman needs to respect her own body before wanting to carry another life within her. She further mentioned her pregnancy journey has not been easy, especially the first three months as she was not prepared for them. The actor also quipped how every mom-to-be is told that pregnancy is wonderful but, not how hard it is.

She said, "If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own." "It's been tough - nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is," she added.

However, the actor is not fazed by her new journey towards motherhood as she said, "The reason we're all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to."

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's pregnancy announcement

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took the internet by storm as they shared adorable pictures to announce their pregnancy. In the photos, Sonam Kapoor wore a black coloured bodysuit and held her baby bump. She shared smiles with her husband Anand Ahuja who had his arm wrapped around her. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you." Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and many more celebs sent their best wishes to the parents-to-be. Kareena Kapoor wrote, 'Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both can’t wait for the babies to play," while Priyanka Chopra commented, "Congratulations so happy for you both!" Anil Kapoor also expressed his excitement to become a grandfather via Instagram.

