Sonam Kapoor Pays Tribute To Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar In A Heartfelt Post; See Pics

The entire film fraternity is shaken up by the news of legendary actor Dilip Kumar's demise. Many celebrities are coming out with their tribute to the late actor on social media. Veere Di Wedding actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram to pay homage to the legendary actor and also looked at his moments with veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Check out Sonam's heartfelt tribute here.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja paid homage to Dilip Kumar

The young actress shared multiple monochrome movie snippets of the late actor to pay her respects. Expressing her grief from London, Sonam also shared a major throwback image of Dilip Kumar with her father Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Anil Kapoor worked with the late actor in three movies while the trio was seen together on the big screen in the 1986 movie Karma.

The young actress dedicated an inspiring quote for Dilip Kumar that read, 'All the great legends are templates for human behavior. I would define a myth as a story that has survived. #dilipkumar #yusufkhan “Inna Lillaahi Wa Inna ilayhi” “Om shanti” #restinpeace'. Sonam did not miss mentioning Dilip Kumar's real name, Yusuf Khan.

Fans in the comment section were quick to pay their condolences to the late actor and also applauded Sonam for beautifully paying her respects. The comment section was flooded with heart and praying emojis for the late actor.

Pic Credit: Sonam Kapoor IG

More Bollywood celebs paying tribute

The demise of the biggest star of Bollywood received an outpour of condolences and love from the entire industry. From Amitabh Bacchan to young generation stars like Ishaan Khattar and Janhavi Kapoor, the fraternity remembered the contribution of Dilip Kumar to Bollywood for over five decades. Getting emotional about the tragic news, several stars took to their social media to share their personal memories with Dilip Kumar.

Actor Anupam Kher released a lengthy video expressing his grief over the unfortunate event while stating, '#DilipSaab will continue to live for centuries by the sheer magic of his performances'. Singer Lata Mangeshkar also took to her Instagram to share a sweet memory with Dilip Kumar with a heartwarming caption.

IMAGE- DILIP KUMAR'S TWITTER & SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.