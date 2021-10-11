Sonam Kapoor Praises Kim Kardashian's Hosting Debut In 'SNL'; Says 'she Killed It'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been garnering praises for her debut performance as host for the 47th season of Saturday Night Live TV show. Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor hailed Kim's 'killer' performance by taking to her Instagram stories, where she uploaded the reality star's monologue. According to Fox News, the beauty mogul began her monologue by acting surprised to see herself on stage, post which she said she wanted to establish herself as more than just a 'pretty face'.

Kim remarked that she's more than that 'reference photo' her sister showed their plastic surgeons. She also took a dig at Caitlyn Jenner and Kanye West by pretending to run for the presidential candidate, further joking about how one can't have 'three failed politicians' in one family. Adding to the jokes pointed at Kanye West, Kim mentioned that she divorced the rapper because of his personality.

Sonam Kapoor lauds Kim Kardashian's SNL stint

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, October 10, the Veere Di Wedding actor uploaded a four-minute clip of the show, in which Kim takes to the stage in a stunning hot pink jumpsuit with matching hot pink heels. Along with it, she posted a note that read," She killed it... Eternally watchable @kimkardashian". Take a look.

The show also made headlines due to Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's Aladdin skit alongside SNL member Pete Davidson. She was also seen in a skit in the style of The Bachelor, as well as a lottery skit. Apart from Kim, Saturday Night Live's lineup of hosts also includes Owen Wilson with the show's musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek will be the next host of the season and is set to make his debut on October 16, paired with Rapper Young Thug who will appear as the show’s musical guest.

What's on Sonam Kapoor's work front?

The actor is busy working on her upcoming crime-thriller movie, Blind, which is being directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manisha W. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey and is set to have an OTT release.

