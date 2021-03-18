Sonam Kapoor raises glam quotient as she goes 'purple and yellow', reveals sweet reason

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s ‘everyday phenomenal’ journey since their marriage in 2018 has been a delight for their fans. Be it words of love or special gestures, the display of the couple’s bond is often seen on their social media handles. This came out once again when the former turned her hair purple just for her husband.

Sonam Kapoor’s purple hair for Anand Ahuja

Often known as one of the fashionistas of the film industry, Sonam shared a selfie on Instagram stories of her new look.

The actor upped the glamour quotient as she flaunted her purple luscious hair. She also highlighted the background, which was in yellow. The Neerja star wrote that the gesture was just for Anand Ahuja.

For the uninitiated, Anand Ahuja is an avid basketball fan and supports the team Los Angeles Lakers. Reacting to his wife’s gesture to give a shoutout to the colours of his favourite basketball team, he posted the logo of the team in reply.

The couple have also enjoyed basketball matches in the past in the United States of America, cheering for their favourite team together. Sonam regularly delights fans of the couple with numerous heartwarming moments, which includes throwback moments, ‘husband appreciation posts’ and even pulling each other’s legs.

Sonam on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam completed the shooting of the movie Blind in Glasgow in February. She reportedly plays the role of a blind woman in the movie which is a remake of a Korean film of the same name. The movie is produced by Kahaani fame Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Shome Makhija.

The movie is set to be the first for the actor after over two years since her last release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.