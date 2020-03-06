The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sonam Kapoor's Photoshoot Diaries Will Leave One Mesmerised; See Pics

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram feed is filled with her glamourous photoshoot pictures as the actor often treats fans with her stunning pics. Check out a few of them.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is tagged as one of the most fashionable celebrities from Bollywood. The diva made her acting debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Later, the actor and her sister Rhea Kapoor went on to launch their clothing and fashion brand, Rheson.

On the work front, the Aisha actor was last seen sharing the screen with Dulqueer Salman in their rom-com, The Zoya Factor. Here are best of Sonam Kapoor's pictures from her photoshoot diaries, take a look - 

Fashion Magzine Photoshoot - 'The Heroine Issue'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor in evergreen love songs: 'Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi', 'Kaash' and more

Jewellery Shoot 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor gives lessons on how to ace Bollywood 90s makeup

Saaree Shoots  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | When Sonam Kapoor aced the role of a small town girl in her films

Turtle Neck and Closed Neck Wardrobe 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's most-viewed songs; 'Tareefan', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' & more

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Donald Trump
'COVID-19 MIGHT IMPACT US ECONOMY'
RBI
RBI SUPERCEDES YES BANK'S BOARD
Owaisi
BJP CALLS OWAISI 'NEO JINNAH'
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS HEALTH MINISTER
MS Dhoni
MS DHONI & SURESH RAINA
MEA
MEA BRIEFING ON SEIZED CHINESE SHIP