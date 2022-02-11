Sonam Kapoor Backs Hijab Amid Controversy, Posts 'choice' Question Shared On Social Media

The events surrounding girl students wearing Hijab at a Karnataka school has snowballed into a massive political controversy. The issue even took a legal turn with the matter reaching the high court, amid heated incidents at educational institutions in various parts of the state and reactions from the top political leaders. Now, a celebrity of the film industry has now reacted to the controversy.

Sonam K Ahuja took to Instagram to share a post amid the row. The post compared the turban worn by Sikh men and the Hijab by Muslim women. The post asked why the turban was allowed, but questions were being raised on the Hijab by a section of the society. The Neerja star did not write any caption on the post.

Sonam Kapoor shares post on Hijab controversy on Instagram

Karnataka High Court order on Hijab controversy

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered the students to refrain from wearing hijabs, saffron shawls till further orders, irrespective of the religion they were following.

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. We request the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest," the HC ordered.

It added, "Whether wearing of hijab in the classroom is a part of essential religious practice of Islam in the light of constitutional guarantees, needs a deeper examination. Ours being a civilized society, no person in the name of religion, culture or the like can be permitted to do any act that disturbs public peace & tranquility. Endless agitations and closure of educational institutions indefinitely are not happy things to happen".

The court also ordered the Karnataka government to reopen the schools, which had been shut for three days, in the wake of the controversy.

"The academic year is coming to an end shortly. We hope and trust that all stakeholders and the public at large shall maintain peace & tranquility,"

The hearing of the case will now continue on Monday, from 2.30 PM. Classes will resume for grade 9 & 10.

This was amid the Supreme Court refusing to hear the case once again, stressing that the hearing in the High Court was currently underway.

Karnataka Hijab controversy

The controversy had erupted after Kundapur PU college's issued a circular banning students from wearing hijabs in the classroom. This was protested by the Hijab-clad and students who wear head scarves. Later, protests were held against the Hijab-clad students by students wearing saffron shawls.

Similar instances have been taking place in multiple places across the state.