Sonam Kapoor Reveals How She Announced Her Pregnancy To Husband Anand Ahuja; 'I Zoomed..'

Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja recently announced the birth of their baby boy with a heartfelt note on social media and left their fans in bliss. Ever since they have been receiving numerous wishes from the film fraternity and their fans. The couple announced their pregnancy back in March after nearly four years of their marriage. While the fans are continuously showering love and best wishes on them, Sonam Kapoor recently unveiled how she broke the news of her pregnancy to her husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor reveals how she broke pregnancy news to her husband and family

According to a recent interaction with Vogue, Sonam Kapoor went candid about embracing motherhood and recalled the time when she learned that she was pregnant and how she broke the news to her husband and family. She mentioned that she found out about the pregnancy on Christmas and as her husband was recovering from COVID-19 while being isolated in a separate room in their London apartment, she had to make a zoom call to reveal the news to him. She further stated how they both then called their parents and announced their pregnancy.

"I found out I was pregnant on Christmas Day. Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had Covid and I basically Zoomed him and gave him the news. Then we called our parents and told them as well,” she stated.

Moreover, Sonam Kapoor also talked about splitting parental duties with Anand Ahuja and recalled how her mother used to send her to the sets of his father’s film so that she could take care of her siblings who were comparatively young at that time. Stating further, she mentioned how her parents were partners in every sense so she had a solid blueprint on how to bring up her kids with the correct values. “I think more than Anand, it comes from watching the way Dad and Mum brought us up. I remember my mother sending me to the set of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993) so that my father could look after me because she was handling my brother and sister who were very young at the time. Despite having ample help, their motto was equal parenting. Even after we grew up, Dad was very involved in all of our lives; in fact, after a certain age, he was more invested in our lives than Mum was. My parents are partners in every sense of the word, so I have a solid blueprint on how to bring up my children with the right values,” she added.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor