Sonam Kapoor Reveals She Hasn't Yet Decided If She'll School Her Child In India Or London

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently embraced motherhood after she welcomed her first baby on August 20. The Neerja star is all over the moon and took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement about the birth of her son.

She spoke about her pregnancy in a recent interview about the change of priorities and more after becoming a mother. Sonam also stated that she and husband Anand Ahuja had not decided whether they would school their child in India or London, where they have a home.

Sonam Kapoor says she 'feels at home' in India

Sonam will feature on the September cover of Vogue magazine and ahead of that, the publication shared an excerpt from the interview. The actor said that she has not yet decided whether she will school her child in India or in London but she definitely knows that she feels more at home in India, adding that she is a "proper Bombay girl". Talking about the changing priorities after giving birth to a baby, Sonam said in the same interview, "Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision."

Sonam Kapoor announces birth of baby

"We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan (sic)."

Wishes have been pouring in for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja since their announcement. Earlier, in the day, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt wish for the couple in her IG Stories. She wrote, "Congratulations @sonamkapoor @anandahuja @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor!! Lots of love and kisses to the little one."

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after a cameo in AK vs AK. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and will be making a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will reportedly arrive on OTT.