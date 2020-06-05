Sonam Kapoor Reveals She Is A 'curious Spirit Child'; Fans Say 'old Is Gold'

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a stunning B&W picture of herself. Through the caption, Kapoor revealed, "I am a curious spirit child. Who fell to earth through a crack of lightening." Sonam further wrote, "But God so kind and merciful sent old souls to guide me home."

As seen in the picture shared, Sonam K Ahuja looks pretty in an ethnic suit, with a huge pair of danglers. Not to miss the sleek hairstyle that glams up her look. Sonam's post hit a staggering number of likes in no time.

Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari said, "Love," and Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Stunning." Many other popular faces also dropped endearing comments on her photo. Fans in huge numbers also dropped hearts. While one user wrote, "Old is gold", another fan commented, "Gorgeous." Check out Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post here.

Sonam Kapoor recently also shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi on 'humanity'. The Veere Di Wedding actor shared a quote that read, "You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty," by Mahatma Gandhi. Her post presumably highlighted the several riots going on in the US after the death of George Floyd and people demanding justice with #Blacklivesmatters on social media. Sonam sharing Mahatma’s quote hinted at the on-going crisis and stating that people should not lose faith in humanity.

Meanwhile, after the devastating news of Wajid Khan's death flared all over the internet, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared an adorable throwback picture of herself and Wajid Khan from the promotions of her film Dolly Ki Doli. In the picture, the late singer can be seen holding Sonam's dupatta and seems to be crooning a song. The pic also features Sonam’s co-actor in the film, Varun Sharma. The Neerja actor captioned the post as, "Rest in peace. Wajid Khan."

