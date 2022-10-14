Sonam Kapoor Reveals She Never Fasts For Hubby Anand Ahuja On Karva Chauth For THIS Reason

While the festival of Karwa Chauth is celebrated with full pomp and fervour at Anil Kapoor's residence, his daughter Sonam Kapoor revealed that she 'never fasts' on this day. In a recent post wishing everyone on Karwa Chauth, the new mom mentioned that her husband Anand Ahuja isn't a fan of the festival and believes that fasting should only be intermittent, therefore she never observes it.

Sharing pictures of her decked up in traditional wear, Sonam mentioned that she still loves to dress up and be a part of the festivities. The whole Kapoor clan reacted to her post, while Anand Ahuja also mentioned it was great to witness the Karwa Chauth celebration at Anil Kapoor's residence.

Sonam Kapoor reveals she never fasts for husband Anand Ahuja on Karva Chauth

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, October 14, the Neerja star shared a series of stunning photos on Instagram alongside a note about her take on Karwa Chauth. She mentioned, "My Husband isn’t a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent, so I’ve never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together. I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up."

She further hailed her mother Sunita Kapoor for hosting the best Karwa Chauth functions, mentioning that her 'energy and generosity' is legendary.

Reacting to her post, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor dropped heart emoticons, while Anand mentioned, "you look great! intermittent is a powerful anti-inflammatory and recovery tool .. and yea, it was so nice to see Mom’s famous KC celebration! So special!!"

Sonam has been reaping the joys of motherhood after welcoming her first child, a boy with her husband Anand Ahuja on August 20th, 2022. The baby boy has been named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SONAMKAPOOR)