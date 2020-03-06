Sonam Kapoor Reveals Why She Loves Hubby Anand Ahuja's Hugs

Sonam Kapoor is known as one of the most fashionable stars of Bollywood. She is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. They make one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood and are often seen showing their love towards each other on social media. Recently, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share why she loves hugs from her husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam loves Anand's hugs

She shared a post on her Instagram stories that explained what happens when one hug or cuddles daily. The post showed a graphic of a man and a woman hugging and cuddling. The post said that hugging increases levels of the love hormone oxytocin. It also said that a hug for 20 seconds reduces the effects of stress, blood pressure and heart rate. Talking more about the hugs post explained that a hug for 10 seconds per day helps to boost the immune system. The post further added that it eases depression and reduces fatigue.

Sonam Kapoor shared this post and captioned it as this is why she loves her husband's hugs so much as she tagged her husband Anand Ahuja in the story. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been posting about each other ever since their relationship came into limelight. Fans also love to see their cute vacation and outing pictures on Instagram.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor. The film featured Dulquer Salman and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of a Korean thriller titled Blind, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

