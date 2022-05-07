Sonam Kapoor Satiates Pregnancy Cravings With Desserts, Sister Misses Her At Dinner Party

Cravings during pregnancy are a common scenario as the body undergoes several noticeable changes. From mood swings to sudden cravings, there are certain changes that are quite common to note and actor Sonam Kapoor definitely knows how to quench them. The Neerja star who recently announced her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja shared a video of herself making a chocolate delicacy.

The actor who is preparing to welcome her first child has been actively sharing pictures from her maternity days. The actor surprised fans after she tried to quench her cravings for something sweet by giving a glimpse of her dessert tutorials. In the video, the actor can be seen in an all-black outfit, making a delicacy named Gold Hazelnut for a friend's restaurant.

Sonam Kapoor quenches cravings with dessert tutorials

Dressed in a black ensemble, the video shows the actor making the dessert under the guidance of a chef. Sharing the video from her friend’s restaurant in London, Sonam wrote, “During my pregnancy, I’ve been devouring @cedricgrolet goodies! And my dearest friend @christinabgnorton booked a surprise for me at his patisserie @the_berkeley.”

Towards the end of the video, Sonam Kapoor can be seen holding the dessert in her hand and saying, "Not great." In the background, fans can hear a lady appreciating Sonam's brushing technique as she covers the chocolate with golden sparkles.

In March this year, the actor had announced her pregnancy with a sweet post on Instagram. Sharing the pictures from the maternity photoshoot, Sonam wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

While Sonam is satiating her cravings with desserts, back in India her sister Rhea Kapoor and friends are missing the actor as they all gathered recently for a lavish dinner. Rhea also posted pictures from the dinner She captioned the photos, “Dinner at Rhea and Karan’s. Brown butter vodka bucatini with burrata, lobster with ritz crackers, white lasagna with spicy sausage, and a last-minute salad because of health."

IMAGE: Instagram/sonamkapoor