Sonam Kapoor Says ‘come To Bed Now’ As She Reacts To Anand Ahuja’s Late Anniversary Post

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently marked three years of their marriage on May 8. The latter shared a belated post for his wife on Thursday morning and also penned a sweet message along. Anand mentioned that since he didn’t get to post this on their anniversary, he shared it now. As soon as his post was up, wife Sonam was quick to react. She replied to him by saying, "Love you, love you, love you. come to bed now." Ahuja dug out some photos from their throwback trips to different locations. The duo had tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2018 and pics and videos from their exquisite bash had taken the internet by storm.

Anand pens a belated anniversary message for Sonam

On their anniversary, Rhea Kapoor’s sweet message for the two had also won many hearts. She shared some candid photos from their wedding event and had written, "Happy anniversary to my favourite people on the planet. Gotta make up for two years of lost adventures but we’ve got a lifetime to do it! I feel like a part of my soul is missing. Love you so much. FaceTime family meetings will suffice till then." Several others like Maheep Kapoor, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Sunita Kapoor, Samyukta Nair, Amrita Arora, Ayesha Shroff, and others wished the couple. Sonam Kapoor's husband often shares glimpses of their whereabouts on social media.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in director Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla and her father. She will next be seen in the upcoming outing titled Blind, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, and Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The crime thriller also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. Directed by Shome Makhija, the upcoming movie will see her playing the role of Gia Singh. The actor had posted many BTS photos while preparing for her scenes in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

(IMAGE: ANAND AHUJA'S INSTAGRAM)

