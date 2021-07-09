Sonam Kapoor Says She Likes 'freedom' In London As She Does Home Chores, Netizens Poke Fun

The lives of celebrities in India can often get hard with the constant paparazzi attention. And that seems to be the reason Sonam K Ahuja is enjoying time away from the country, being in London for over a year now. As the actor spoke about the ‘freedom’ in the United Kingdom city as she went about her household chores, some netizens poked fun at her.

Sonam Kapoor says she has freedom in London, netizens react

Sonam stated, in a recent interview with Vogue, that she was enjoying the ‘freedom’ in London. The 36-year-old then explained that she now makes her own food, cleans her own space and shops for her own groceries.

Netizens expressed their dissatisfaction over the comment and questioned the use of the word ‘freedom’ in the context of her statement.

They asked if she was not allowed to do household chores at her home in Mumbai, and jokingly quipped if the maids at her home ‘forcibly entered’ her home to perform the chores.

One wrote that the statement sounded like she was in ‘jail in India and feeling suffocated.’ A few asked if making food and looking after oneself could be termed as ‘freedom,’ and one commented that he would happily give away such ‘freedom.’

Sonam had left in mid 2020 for London, where she and her husband, lifestyle entrepreneur Anand Ahuja have a residence. Since then, she has not returned to India.

Sonam Kapoor on the professional front

Even Sonam’s only film since the start of the pandemic, Blind was shot in the UK, in Glasgow. The Neerja star is reportedly starring in the remake of a Korean drama. She had earlier shared pictures and posted details of her venture.

The film is being produced by Kahaani fame Sujoy Ghosh and is being directed by Shome Makhija.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.