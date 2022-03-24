Actor Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in the year 2007 in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film Saawariya alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Although the movie failed to attract people at the box office, it successfully launched Kapoor's career as she went on to appear in several critically acclaimed ventures like I Hate Luv Storys, Aisha, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and more. Director Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa became a turning point in her career, as it become the highest-grossing film of the year in Bollywood.

Moreover, she delivered an exceptional performance in the titular role of Neerja which bagged her National Film Award – Special Mention. Although, the actor has been away from the big screen for quite a while as she enjoys her married life with her husband Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor gathered a substantial amount of experience in the Indian film industry over the years in a variety of genres of Bollywood. Considering the same, the actor recently gave her honest opinions on the way women are portrayed in Bollywood.

Sonam Kapoor on 'Male gaze' in Bollywood

In an interview with Vogue, the 36-year-old admitted that she was also not spared from the way women are portrayed in Bollywood. Calling it 'disappointing', Kapoor said, ''We are always catering to the male gaze, which is disappointing''. Moreover, the actor revealed to have come to terms with the long journey Bollywood has to take in order to part ways from the 'patriarchal' methods in which women are shown on the big screen.

She drew a comparison for the above-mentioned issue with her own experience by stating, ''If I put a sexy picture of myself on Instagram, it'll get way more likes than the one where I'm wearing a pretty dress.''

More on Sonam Kapoor

While fans will have to wait to see the actor on the big screen again, Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to announce her pregnancy with Anand Ahuja. Sharing stunning monochrome pictures of her maternity shoot, she wrote, ''Four hands to raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022''.

