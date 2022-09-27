Last Updated:

Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture Of Son Vayu As She Wishes Grandmother On Her Birthday

Days after sharing the first glimpse of her son Vayu, Sonam Kapoor dropped a new picture of the little one in a birthday post for her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor.

Days after sharing the first glimpse of her son Vayu, Sonam Kapoor dropped a new picture of the little one on the occasion of her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's birthday. Sonam, who welcomed her first child with husband Anand Ahuja in August, shared an adorable picture of her grandma lovingly holding Vayu in her arms. Not just this, Anil Kapoor also wished his mother by sharing a special post featuring Vayu resting in Sonam's lap. 

Sonam Kapoor shares another pic of son Vayu in birthday post for grandmother

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, September 27, the Neerja actor shared two pictures. While the first one showcases Sonam Kapoor posing with her grandmother, the second picture was of her son Vayu in Nirmal Kapoor's arms. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday dadi love you @nirmalkapoorbombay." Take a look. 

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor shared a candid picture alongside his family members, including his mother, daughter Sonam, Anand Ahuja as well as Vayu. Wishing his mom, the superstar wrote, "The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday, Mom! ♥️ @nirmalkapoorbombay."

Only a week ago, Sonam dropped the first picture of her newborn, while also revealing his name and the meaning behind it. "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja," she wrote.

