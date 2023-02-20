Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Video Of Son Vayu Attempting To Crawl | Watch

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's baby boy Vayu turns 6 months-old today (February 20). On the special occasion, the actress took to social media and shared a few glimpses of her son. She also called motherhood the 'best job in the world'.

In one of the photos, Sonam can be seen playing with her baby boy. The mother duo twinned in yellow. While the Veerey Di Wedding actress sported a yellow checkered print co-ord set, Vayu wore a yellow jumpsuit. They can be seen playing with a ball. The photo reveals a bit of the little one's face.

In another video, Vayu wore a white kurta pyjama and looked cute. He can be seen playing with his toys and crawling on the floor. Sharing the post on social media, Sonam wrote, "6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you, my darling boy.. your papa and I couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal."

Take a look at the post:

More about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8, 2018. Ever since they got married, they have been dishing out the couple goals. They always use a hashtag on social media called 'everyday phenomenal'. In 2022, the couple became parents to Vayu.

On the work front, Sonam is all set to appear in Shome Makhija's directorial Blind alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.