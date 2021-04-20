Sonam Kapoor Shares An Adorable Snap From Her Childhood, Check It Out

In recent times, celebrities are often seen sharing pictures from their childhood and also reminiscing the past days. This time, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share an adorable picture from her childhood. The original picture was shared by her fan page which was, later on, reshared by her on the story. In the picture, the actor is seen being wrapped up in a white cloth while she is trying to take a nap. Check out Sonam's adorable childhood picture.

Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable picture from childhood

Earlier, the fan page also shared a video to show the actor's journey from her childhood to the days in the industry. The video starts with an adorable picture of baby Sonam wearing a white frock while she is standing on her crib with her soft toy. It is followed by another picture of the actor while she is a little older and is holding the same panda toy while standing in the middle of the room. The video then shows pictures from her teenage and then from her days in the industry. The video has the song Happier playing in the background. Check out the video.

A few weeks ago, the actor shared another snap from her childhood on her Instagram account. While sharing the picture, she asked her fans to guess who the baby is. In the picture, Sonam is seen wearing a white frock while she is posing for the camera. She is also seen keeping one hand on top of the other hand to make an adorable gesture for the picture. Check it out.

Sonam Kapoor on the work front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Netflix original movie AK Vs AK which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She played a fictionalised version of herself in the film. The actor will be next seen in the movie Blind, a crime thriller film directed by Shome Makhija. The movie features Sonam in the lead role along with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. The movie is a remake of a 2011 Korean movie of the same name.

Promo Image Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.