Sonam Kapoor Shares Childhood Pic With Arjun Kapoor; Says 'Miss You And Love You'

The Zoya Factor actress Sonam Kapoor felt nostalgic as she took a trip down memory lane to dig out an old picture from her family album. Sharing a childhood picture with her cousin Arjun Kapoor, Sonam had a special message for him. Check out Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post here.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post

The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram to repost a fan account's post named loyal_.sonaholic. In the picture, Sonam and her cousin Arjun Kapoor appeared to be toddlers and playing with each other. Sonam shared the post on her story and wrote that she missed and loved Arjun Kapoor.

Pic Credit: Sonam Kapoor IG

About the old pic

The pictures shared by Sonam's fan account were dedicated to Arjun Kapoor on his birthday. Sharing multiple pictures of the duo's childhood, the account shared pictures from their toddler days to them dancing while sporting a funky outfit. The fan account captioned the post writing 'A brother shares childhood memories and grown-up dreams'.

A look at Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Enjoying a following of over thirty million followers on Instagram, the actress recently shared a throwback picture with her friend to wish her on her birthday. In another post, Sonam shared a stunning video from her recent photoshoot where she sported an elegant gown to represent 'Iris'. Continuing the saga of sharing throwback pictures, Sonam shared a picture with her husband on their vacation to London.

In the picture, Sonam and Anand Ahuja can be seen walking together while sharing an umbrella. Sonam wrote in the caption that she missed India and was missing her family too much. Calling London her new home, Sonam quoted American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson to describe London.

Arjun Kapoor's latest photos and movies

Half Girlfriend actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared a fun teaser of his new music video with Rakul Preet Singh named Dil Hai Deewana. He shared multiple teasers of his upcoming song and described the new music as the feeling you get when you find the perfect one for yourself. Arjun Kapoor's latest movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra was released on the 19th of March this year.

Promo Pic credit: Sonam Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor IG

