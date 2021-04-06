Sonam Kapoor Shares Common Childhood Memory With Britney Spears; See Picture

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story recently featured a sweet childhood memory of the actress. The image was originally posted by Britney Spears on her Instagram account. The Thank You actress, in her Instagram story, also tagged sister Rhea and mother Sunita.

Sonam Kapoor shares sweet childhood memory

Singer Britney Spears shared a cover of the children's storybook The Princess And The Pea on her Instagram account. As she shared the post, the singer wrote "This was my favourite book growing up. To this day I still can’t believe they found that pea under all those mattresses !!!! What were your favourite books growing up?". Sonam Kapoor reposted Britney's post, thus sharing a common childhood memory with the Femme Fatale singer.

Sonam Kapoor on Harper's Bazaar India's cover

The Dolly Ki Doli actress recently featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India's cover. The cover was particularly special as it was for Harper's Bazaar's 12th-anniversary issue. In one of the photos shared by the actress, Sonam looked absolutely gorgeous in Avant-grade attire. The Zoya Factor actress also shared other photos from her photoshoot with Harper's Bazaar on her Instagram. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's photos here.

A quick look at Sonam Kapoor's movies

Sonam Kapoor began her acting career with the 2007 drama movie Saawariya directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie also marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor who was the lead opposite Sonam. The actress also won the National Film Award – Special Mention for her role in the critically acclaimed movie Neerja which was based on real-life events. Sonam played the role of Neerja Bhanot, an air hostess who sacrificed her life to save the passengers on board after their plane got hijacked by terrorists. The actress was next seen in the 2018 female-centric movie Veere Di Wedding. The movie had an all-female lead cast which included actors like Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Kapoor has also featured in several other movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sanju, Delhi-6, Pad Man and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

