Sonam Kapoor Shares Daily Makeup Routine, Anand Ahuja Writes 'Obsessed With You'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja often showcase their love for each other on Instagram, with posts, stories and comments. The former took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a video of herself, doing her basic day to day makeup routine and Anand didn’t take long to compliment her in the comments. Scroll along to take a look at the video and the comments.

Sonam Kapoor shares daily makeup routine

In the video, Sonam went for an au naturel look, with just her base makeup, lip gloss and mascara. She grooved to the Justin Bieber song Intentions while doing her short beauty regime.

In her caption, Kapoor wrote, “Getting ready for the day... morning” followed by a sun emoji. The post has received over 181k likes since it was shared, with love pouring in on the actor by her fans and friends. Anand Ahuja also dropped a comment and wrote, “Obsessed with you” to which Sonam replied, “and entertained... love you monks”. The former then followed the thread and wrote, “yes entertained too! PS just realized THIS is what you were doing when I was making your breakfast!! Hmmmm”.

A look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

The actor took to her feed on May 22, 2021, to share a picture of herself with a bunch of friends and Anand Ahuja. Sonam expressed that she was grateful for the company of these people, while she shared a selfie with them. She wrote, “Friendship is born at the moment when one man says to another 'What! You too?'" C.S. Lewis. grateful for these clowns”.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor were recently celebrating their 37th marriage anniversary and Sonam, who’s the eldest child of the couple took to her Instagram account and shared a few pictures of them. In her caption, she wished her parents with an adorable message. She penned, “There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything. 37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years ), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could’ve hugged you both in person right now. Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you!”.

