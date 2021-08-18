Sonam Kapoor Shares Glimpses From Sister Rhea's Wedding; Parents Anil, Sunita All Hearts

As Sonam Kapoor and her entire family have been enjoying Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding, the actor recently dropped in ravishing pictures of her along with the bride and groom. She even penned a special note for them depicting how they had a special place in her heart. Several celebrity artists took to social media and congratulated the bride and the groom while parents Sunita and Anil Kapoor poured in love.

Sonam Kapoor shares Rhea Kapoor wedding pictures

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and addend a series of photos of herself from her sister’s wedding that even included the latter, as well as, her husband and Rhea’s husband, Karan Boolani. In the first post, she added a photo in which she can be seen standing at the back of her sister while Rhea was sitting on a chair and looking downwards. In the caption, Sonam Kapoor penned down a heartfelt note for her sister stating, “will always be connected by heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you. @rheakapoor".

Many of her family members and close ones took to Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post and swamped the comments section with love by dropping in heart emojis. Some of them also congratulated them on the wedding and complimented them on how they were giving them major sister goals.

Sonam Kapoor also added yet another picture from the wedding diaries in which she can be seen posing with Rhea Kapoor’s husband, Karan Boolani and dedicated a heartwarming note to him in which she wrote how he’d always been her family and added, “Your friendship is even more important than your title of being my brother in-law. But I’m so ecstatic that you are! Love you @karanboolani.”.

This post also received numerous reactions from the fans and many celebrity artists poured in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how much they were amazed by the bond they shared together.

In the end, Sonam Kapoor posted some of the stunning pictures of her and her husband, Anand Ahuja in which they were seen sporting their wedding attire. She added a heart in the caption along with the hashtag ‘everyday phenomenal'. Take a look at some of the reactions to Rhea Kapoor’s wedding pictures posted by Sonam Kapoor.

IMAGE: ANIL KAPOOR INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.