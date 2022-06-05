Sonam Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Her 'babymoon' With Hubby Anand Ahuja; Check Post

Sonam Kapoor is currently beaming with joy as the actor is all set to embrace motherhood. Back in March, the Neerja star announced her pregnancy by posting a series of pictures flaunting her baby bump. Ever since Sonam announced her pregnancy, she has been constantly treating fans with glimpses of her pregnancy journey.

From sharing pictures of her food cravings to flaunting her baby bump in mirror selfies, the Veere Di Wedding actor is leaving no stones unturned in sharing every update with her fans. Keeping up with the trajectory, recently Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle and dropped glimpses of her 'babymoon' with hubby Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor shares glimpses of her 'babymoon'

The soon-to-be parents are currently in Italy where they are enjoying some quality time with each other on their baby moon. On Saturday, Sonam took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into her vacation in Tuscany. In one of her Instagram stories, Sonam shared glimpses of the beautiful scenic location where the couple is staying. Sharing the clip, Sonam thanked her beloved husband for the holiday. She wrote, “Love You @Anandahuja Thank You for organizing the best baby moon”.

Here, take a look at the story-

Anand also reshared the story on his Instagram with a sweet note. He wrote, “(red heart emoji) @sonamkapoor for being such a graceful pregnant person! Last stretch now!” Moreover, later Sonam also shared a video with Anand as the duo was seen adorably sitting with each other. Sharing the clip, Sonam wrote in the caption, "Under the Tuscan sun.. with my 🌍 @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal"

Take a look-

Sonam Kapoor pens a sweet note on her anniversary with Anand Ahuja

Earlier in May, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sharing the pics, she penned a heartfelt note. The soon-to-be mom wrote "Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal".

Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor