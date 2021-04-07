Sonam Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Her London Lockdown Life With Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor, in her latest post on Instagram stories, gave fans a glimpse into what her lockdown life in London looks like. The actor and her husband have been at their London residence, doing their bit during the pandemic. The actor, therefore, shared several snippets where she can be seen enjoying her lockdown with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor's lockdown diaries

ln the initial video, the actor can be seen talking to the camera as she pans it towards Anand Ahuja. He can be seen working out as the video plays along for several seconds. Sonam Kapoor shares two such videos where she jovially captures her husband working out attentively. Anand practices a few basic exercises to keep him in good shape before the video ends. Sonam later shares a couple of other posts, only to once again share a conversational video of herself and Anand. The actor sits on the bed where she is heard conversing with her husband. The actor simply pans the camera towards him and asks him a bunch of questions and has a conversation. The conversation ends up in laughter from the husband and wife. This entire series shared by the actor was captioned lockdown life with Anand Ahuja, where the actor wanted to show fans what her lockdown life looks like.

Over the course of the past couple of week, Sonam Kapoor has been sharing a number of pictures and nostalgic posts on her social media handles. She has been entertaining fans with her posts which fans have seemed to enjoy very much. From sharing magazine cover pictures to sharing behind the scenes videos of cover shoots, Sonam Kapoor has managed to keep fans entertained by sharing multiple such photographs. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in the film Blind. The movie is directed by Shome Makhija and bankrolled by Sujoy Gosh. Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey will also be seen in the film starring in prominent roles. Besides that, the actor was last seen in the Netflix hit film, AK VS AK which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Sonam Kapoor played a small role in the movie but was loved for her performance by the fans of the actor.

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

