Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Night Time Skin Care Routine On Social Media | See

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share her night skincare routine. She shared a photo of the cosmetics she applies before sleeping at night. Sonam Kapoor always provides tips and recommends several products for skincare and this time she has shared her whole night skincare routine with everyone on her social media account.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Photo Of Herself With Aunt Poonam On Her 60th Birthday

Also Read | Zareen Khan Receives 'Honorary Doctorate'; Feels 'overwhelmed' As Goa CM Congratulates Her

Sonam Kapoor shares her nighttime skincare routine

The list of cosmetics includes cleansers from Sarah Chapman Skinesis, Dr. Barbara Strum, toner from Furtuna Skin, anti-aging cream from Dr. Harold Lancer, black diamond serum, retinol, and an ayurvedic oil from Mauli Rituals. Take a look at the photo below.

Sonam Kapoor's social media presence

Sonam Kapoor is quite active on Instagram handle and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. The actor recently shared several photos of herself with her aunt Poonam on her birthday. She also wrote in the caption " Happy 60th birthday my dearest Poonam mami. Wishing you nothing but the best. Stay this gorgeous, always! Love you! Missing you!". Fans loved the old look of Sonam Kapoor. Take a look at the post below.

Also Read | Alice Eve To Star In Gary Shore's Haunted Ship Horror Movie 'The Queen Mary'

Sonam Kapoor on the work front

Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut with Saawariya. She then starred in the successful film Delhi-6. She also featured in several popular films such Neerja, I Hate Luv Storys, Aisha, Mausam, Thank You, Players, and Raanjhanaa. She was one of the female leads of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Pad Man. She also played crucial roles in movies like Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Veere Di Wedding, Sanju, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and The Zoya Factor. She was last seen in the Netflix movie AK vs AK as herself.

Sonam Kapoor is currently working with Sujoy Ghosh on her upcoming film Blind, which revolves around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The film is based on a South Korean movie of the same name. Along with Sonam Kapoor, actors like Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey will also play important roles in the movie. The cinematography is done by Gairik Sarkar.

Image Credits: @sonamkapoor Instagram

Also Read | Man Who Heckled Ajay Devgn On Road For His Tweet On Farmers' Protest Released On Bail

Also Read | Where Was 'Spectre' Filmed? Know All About The Iconic Shooting Locations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.