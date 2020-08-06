Sonam Kapoor Shares Take On Rote Sexism Through A Strong Post; Says “no Room For Excuses"

Sonam Kapoor recently posted on her Instagram story wherein she shared a woman's tweet about sexism and male privilege. The tweet read, "Something I heard a lot growing up: Girls, boys mature more slowly than you. Make allowances for them." The tweet further stated, "Something I never heard: Boys, girls mature more rapidly than you. Look at them as examples of intelligence and leadership.". The actor shared her take on sexism and wrote a strong message with the post. Sonam Kapoor shared her opinion and wrote, “Let there be no room for excuses anymore.” Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.
Also Read| Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wishes Arbaaz Khan on his birthday, shares BTS from 'Dolly Ki Doli'
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated the 35th birthday of her hubby Anand on Thursday. Giving a sneak peek into the celebration, Anand Ahuja shared a picture on his social media handle and unveiled that Sonam Kapoor arranged an outdoor picnic for him. In the picture, shared by Anand, Sonam is seen wearing a flowy floral kurta and palazzo while smiling for the camera.
Meanwhile, Sonam also shared a few glimpses of birthday cake cutting on her social media handle. Interestingly, Anand Ahuja shared the picture and wrote a caption for it, which read, "Happening Right Now: my birthday gifts- @sonamkapoor & this “simple” outdoor picnic she organized (sic)". Sunita Kapoor, Anand’s mother-in-law, commented, “Faaaaaabbbb,” along with two heart-eyes emoticons. Many of their fans also left birthday wishes in the comments section. “How sweet! You’re a lucky man! Happy birthday,” one user wrote; “Wow thats so pretty and thoughtful...happy birthday..have a great one,” another wrote.
Also Read| Sonam Kapoor's characters that defined innocence in various forms; See list here
Later, the Neerja actor also took to her social media wall and shared a slideshow of two pictures. In the first picture, Sonam and Anand are seen striking a pose for a selfie with their all-smiling faces. In the second picture, Sonam and Anand cut the cake. In the comments section, Anand's father-in-law, actor Anil Kapoor, showered love on him while actor Disha Patani wrote, "Happy b’day anand have a great one"
Writing a brief caption for hubby, Sonam penned, "Happy happy 35th birthday my love.. you’re my guiding light in everything. Your childlike enthusiasm and age-old wisdom is the most lethal combination of what a man should be. I love you the most in the whole world. Everyone says they are lost before they find the one. But I only found you once I knew who I was and found my self. And to answer your question, yes you can organise great birthday meals as well. Case in point my first birthday I celebrated with you. That was the best birthday I’d ever had till then and each year gets better. Love you monkey, you make #everydayphenomenal".
Also Read| Raksha Bandhan: Sonam Kapoor pens note for siblings, Shanaya ties rakhi to Arjun & Jahan
Also Read| Times Sonam Kapoor used famous lyrics and quotes as her Instagram captions
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.