'Such A Gut-wrenching Tragedy': Sonam Kapoor Prays For Victims Of The Beirut Blast

The blast at the port in Beirut has taken over social media by storm. People from all over the world have been sending their best wishes for the people of Beirut. A number of celebrities have also been sharing posts about the same. Similarly, Sonam Kapoor also shared a couple of posts on her Instagram. Read more to know about Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story on Beirut

Sonam Kapoor recently shared an Instagram story about the Beirut blast video. She also wrote a small message for the blast victims of Beirut. She wrote, “Such a gut-wrenching tragedy. The horrible blast has left us praying for everyone in #Beirut”. Kapoor even uploaded another Instagram story and wrote, “This is absolutely devastating! #PrayForBeirut”. Seeing her story, a number of fans have been sharing her post on their respective social media handles. They also have been sending prayers for the victims of the Beirut blast.

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Beirut Blast

Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, recently witnessed one of the most destructive blasts in recent history. A number of videos of the blast have been shared by the people who witnessed the blast. All these videos show a huge mushroom cloud-shaped shockwave was released during the blast that flipped a number of cars in the surroundings and even damaged distant buildings. Reportedly, the blast has taken over 100 lives and injured thousands of Beirut residents. A number of news houses have been saying that the blast was caused by a fire that was sparked by a welder. The fire reached the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, an ingredient used to make fertilizer bombs that were stored in the building.

More about Sonam Kapoor

On the professional end, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor. The Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan's book. The film chronicles the life of a girl called Zoya Solanki, played by Sonam Kapoor. Zoya is born on the day India won the World Cup in 1983, which is why her father considers her lucky. Zoya then meets the Indian Cricket team, thanks to her professional commitments. After the team win several matches, they begin to believe that she is lucky. Dulquer Salmaan is playing the role of the India Cricket team captain in the film.

