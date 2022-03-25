Sonam Kapoor Shares Series Of Throwback Pics As She Wishes Mom Sunita On Her Birthday

On the occasion of her mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday, actor Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt message for her on social media. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress posted several pictures of her with mother Sunita and a heart emoji with the caption that read, “Happy happy birthday Mama, you’re the best mom in the world. The best example set for me! I love you the most in the world. Your favorite child."

Replying to her post on Instagram, mother Sunita Kapoor also wrote, “Love you so much beta, and more so now for giving me the best gift ever,” followed by an array of red heart emojis.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child almost 4 years after their marriage on 8th May 2018. Choreographer Farah Khan also replied to Sonam’s post saying, "I like the way you have decided, you are my favorite child. Fab pics!"

Sonam Mom-In-Law Priya Ahuja too wishes Sunita

Sunita Kapoor has been inundated with birthday greetings. Priya Ahuja, Sonam's mother-in-law, too left a note for her birthday. "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Sunita." "With tons of love and best wishes." The post was accompanied by a lovely photo of Sunita Kapoor. The Kapoor and Ahuja families were not unaffected by the social media update. Sunita herself responded to the picture, saying, "Thank you so much, Priya," and adding a slew of red heart emojis.

Sonam-Anand expecting first child

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced they are expecting their first child on March 21. They posted photographs from the maternity session with the description, "There are four hands. To provide you with the best possible care. There are two hearts. Every step of the way, that will beat in time with yours. There is only one family. Who is going to love and support you? We're looking forward to meeting you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Sunita Kapoor had reposted the photos and had written, "Of all the names I have been called, I am going to love being called NANI the best Yayy! Can't wait to be a NANI !!!"

Sunita Kapoor got married to Anil Kapoor in May 1984 and in June 1985, they welcomed their first child and named her Sonam Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor was born to Anil and Sunita Kapoor in March 1987 and in November 1990, they welcomed Harshvardhan Kapoor.

