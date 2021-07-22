Last Updated:

Sonam Kapoor Responds To Pregnancy Speculations, Here's What She Said

Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted outside the airport in an appearance that made fans speculate about her pregnancy. Here's how she dismissed the rumours.

Nehal Gautam
Sonam Kapoor pregnancy

IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM


Sonam Kapoor has been staying in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja for a while and she recently returned to Mumbai. As the paparazzi spotted the actor while arriving at the airport, she was spotted outside the airport in a dress that made everyone speculate whether she was pregnant. As the fans began asking whether she was pregnant or not, the actor dismissed all the rumours through her social media post. 

Sonam Kapoor shuts down her pregnancy rumours in a jiffy

Amidst the pregnancy rumours doing rounds on social media, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dismissed all of them with a short video clip of herself. In the video, she can be seen wearing a white striped attire along with a pair of glasses and sipping something from a glass. In the video, she shut down all the rumours and stated how she prepped for the first day of her period with a hot water bottle and a cup of ginger tea. 

Sonam Kapoor pregnancy

IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

 

Rumours about Sonam Kapoor being pregnant began doing rounds when she was spotted outside the airports while returning from London. As the actor was wearing a maxi dress and was spotted walking in an awkward manner, the netizens couldn’t help but speculate that she was pregnant. In no time, the netizens swamped social media with questions asking whether she was really pregnant or not while others began congratulating the actor. Some of them also stated how confused they were as her pregnancy rumours also emerged in the past. 

Sonam Kapoor’s latest

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a black comedy-thriller movie, AK vs AK in which she essayed the role of herself as the daughter of Anil Kapoor. The movie depicted the fictionalised versions of the actors and received positive reviews from the audience. Sonam is currently gearing up for her upcoming crime thriller movie, Blind in which she will be seen featuring alongside actors namely Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. Directed by Shome Makhija, the movie is a remake of a Korean movie in the same name. The plot of the film will revolve around the life of a blind police officer who chases a serial killer. While the film was wrapped in February 2021, it is expected to be released soon on an OTT platform. 

IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

