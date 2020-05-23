Sonam Kapoor's 'Thank You' Movie Songs That Will Entice You To Watch The Hilarious Rom-com

The movie Thank You was a Hindi romantic comedy released in 2011. The film was a multi-starrer and featured an ensemble cast of actors like Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Rimi Sen, Celina Jaitly and the late actor Irrfan Khan. The plot revolved around three married men, who are friends as well as companions in their philandering ways. When one of the friends' wife gets suspicious of their behaviour, she hires a private investigator to uncover the truth about her husband. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar played the role of the investigator in the movie who goes out of his way to save Sonam Kapoor's relationship with her husband. Check out some of the forgotten songs from the movie that would even remind you of the hilarious screenplay of the film.

Thank you movie songs ft Mallika Sherawat

Singers Master Saleem and Ritu Pathak joined in for this dance number from the movie called Razia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi. Mallika was seen in a cameo role in the movie. Along with her, the video also featured Sonam Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar.

Full Volume

The song Full Volume was the quintessential Bollywood song having the perfect picturesque location and beautiful dancers in the background. The song was crooned by Neeraj Shridhar and Richa Sharma and was picturised on Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor.

Thank you movie songs: Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo

The song Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo was a reprised version of a Hindi old classic song by the same name. The song was crooned by singer Mika Singh while the lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The male cast of the film can be seen partying in the song video.

Pyaar Mein

Pyaar Mein was a melodious song from Sonam Kapoor's movie Thank You. The song was crooned by Neeraj Shridhar and Javed Ali. The song captured the moment when the on-screen couple Sonam and Bobby try and introspect what went wrong in their relationship. Akshay Kumar kind of played cupid for them and helped them rebuild their broken relationship.

