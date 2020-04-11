Sonam Kapoor Spending Her Quarantine By Reading Books And Cooking

Sonam Kapoor is winning hearts on social media these days with her cooking skills as the actress can be seen donning the cap of a chef and can be seen trying out different cuisines for her family in New Delhi. Apart from cooking, Sonam is addicted to another good habit which is reading.

The actress has always been an avid reader and her recent Instagram post is proof of the same. Sonam shared a picture of the photo and video sharing application where she can be seen sitting patiently on her bed and reading something on her tab. It seems that the Veere Di Wedding star has turned out to be a bookworm. Clad in white kurta-pajama along with a brown stole, Sonam who is known to impress fans with her impeccable style, is giving major style goals in the picture.

'A Serene Picture'

Scores of other celebrities, as well as her fans, stormed the comment section with their beautiful messages that will make your day. Social media influencer Kusha Kapila was the first one to drop a comment and expressed her love for the serene picture. Other followers poured in their love for the actor while others who were flawed by her beauty and dressing sense appreciated the same. Certain users even commented and asked Sonam about the secrets behind her dressing style and how she manages to pull off every look and style.

Not just being known for her sartorial dressing sense, Sonam is also gaining likes on social media with her cooking skills, The 'Delhi 6' star shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she was baking a chocolate walnut cake.

Among the first ones to praise the actor for her cooking skills was her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Made chocolate walnut cake today. I had run out of chocolate and @fortunegourmetindia sent me some amazing quality chocolate. Thanks so much, @missdevi for organizing. Love you.” The actress can be seen wearing a black dress and flaunting her baking skills.

