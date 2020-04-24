Sonam Kapoor Sports Beach Waves With Sheer Elegance | See Pictures

Sonam Kapoor is considered as one of the most stylish Bollywood divas of all time. Take a look at the times she stunned us with her luscious beach wave curls.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was last seen opposite Dulquer Salman in The Zoya Factor. She is often seen posting pictures on Instagram and we can't stop admiring how perfect her hair looks. For her, it seems like there is no better summer hairstyle than beach waves. Whether she is on holiday or working, beach waves look is elegant yet effortless. The Neerja actor has been giving major fashion goals to every single person with her smooth wavy hair look. We have listed down some of the best photos of Sonam Kapoor in beach waves.

Sonam Kapoor's beach wave hairstyle

1. TBT to her love for lavender

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

2. Monochrome shots in beach wave curls

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

3. An ode to Elizabeth Taylor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

4. The boss look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

5. Enjoying her trip

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

6. All in red for film promotions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

7. When beach waves look fashionable

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

8. Soft waves and wind in face

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

First Published:
