Sonam Kapoor's Statement Pink Outfits That You Should Not Miss

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is considered one of the most stylish Bollywood actors. Take a look at her statement pink outfits that will make you fall in love with her style

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
sonam kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular actors of the Indian film industry. From choosing roles like Aisha to Neerja, Kapoor has showcased her versatality time and again. The stunning actress is known for her roles and unique taste in fashion. Listed below are some of Sonam Kapoor's pink outfits that will make you fall in love with the happy color. 

READ:From Sonam Kapoor To Kriti Sanon, Actors Show How To Ace Ethnic Wear Without A Dupatta

Sonam Kapoor's pink outfits that will make you fall in love with the happy color

READ:Sonam Kapoor Manages To Pull-off Bun-hairdo For These Outlandish Outfits | See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

READ:Tweets On Sonam Kapoor's Memorable Red Carpet Looks That Are Too Hilarious To Miss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

READ:Sonam Kapoor's Crackling Chemistry With Popular Bollywood Actors On Screen; Check List

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

From donning stylish pink jumpsuits, sarees, fur coats, lehengas to even mini dresses, Sonam has aced every style. The Bollywood fashionista has never disappointed her fans with her outfit choices. Sonam Kapoor is known for her rich taste in fashion, charming appearance and a fun spirit. The actress has chosen to wear the color pink on several occasions. Her Instagram handle is full of pictures where she is seen flashing the colour pink in various styles.

READ:Sonam Kapoor Outfits That Prove The Actor Aces Fashion Trends & Pulls Them Off With Ease

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 

 

First Published:
