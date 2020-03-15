Sonam Kapoor's Statement Pink Outfits That You Should Not Miss

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular actors of the Indian film industry. From choosing roles like Aisha to Neerja, Kapoor has showcased her versatality time and again. The stunning actress is known for her roles and unique taste in fashion. Listed below are some of Sonam Kapoor's pink outfits that will make you fall in love with the happy color.

Sonam Kapoor's pink outfits that will make you fall in love with the happy color

From donning stylish pink jumpsuits, sarees, fur coats, lehengas to even mini dresses, Sonam has aced every style. The Bollywood fashionista has never disappointed her fans with her outfit choices. Sonam Kapoor is known for her rich taste in fashion, charming appearance and a fun spirit. The actress has chosen to wear the color pink on several occasions. Her Instagram handle is full of pictures where she is seen flashing the colour pink in various styles.

