Sonam Kapoor Steps In To Help COVID Patients; Assures, 'We Can Get Through This'

Sonam Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celeb to lend a helping hand during the ongoing pandemic. The Bollywood actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself talking about the rising number of COVID cases. Sonam Kapoor has hence chosen to highlight useful resources and facility requests on her Instagram stories to help those affected during this difficult time.

Sonam Kapoor steps in to help COVID patients in India

The number of COVID patients are once again rising in India. Many patients in the country are dying due to a shortage of resources and no proper medical attention. The worsening conditions have also led to a partial lockdown in many cities and towns. Many Bollywood celebrities have also stepped in to provide resources and help patients and their families in these difficult times.

The latest Bollywood celebrity who has stepped up to help patients and their families is Sonam Kapoor. As mentioned earlier, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and spoke about the worsening conditions in the country. But while doing so she also assured her fans and added, “we can get through this”.

Hence Sonam Kapoor has now decided to share resources and requests about COVID patients on her Instagram stories. She has requested her fans to tag her in their posts so she can help and “amplify” these requests. Sonam also requested everybody to cut down all unnecessary travels, stay at home as much as possible, and wear a mask while stepping out.

Sonam Kapoor also shared a template on her Instagram stories for people looking for plasma for COVID patients. She added this template to make sure no information about the same goes missing and she can highlight resources for the needy through her stories. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram stories below.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor also teamed up with an organization in the UAE to provide food support to disadvantaged individuals during this pandemic. The campaign will be providing 100 million meals to individuals and families in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. She also urged her fans to donate to this campaign and added, “together we can all make the world a better place”. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post below.

