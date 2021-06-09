Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Frilly Mesh Skirt & Top; Says, 'I Trust The Next Chapter'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently shared glimpses of her recent photoshoot. On June 8, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures, donning a red frilly mesh top and white skirt. Sharing the photoshoot images on social media, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja said, "I trust the next chapter… because I know the author!". Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja, went all hearts, reacting to the actor's pictures.

Sonam Kapoor stuns in a frilly mesh top and skirt

As seen in Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post, the actor shared photoshoot pics wearing a chic outfit. Here, alongside the top and skirt ensemble, she sported a pair of black stockings and sandals for her photoshoot look. However, Sonam Kapoor's earrings received immense attention. She wore a pair of cherry earrings.

Sporting red lip colour, Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with a grey handbag. For glam, the actor kept it simple with a tan makeup look. Her hair was straightened and kept open. In the first image, Sonam shared a closeup still, wherein her makeup and earrings were visible. In the last two images, she was posed walking, showing off her outfit and accessories.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Sonam Kapoor went gaga over the photoshoot pictures. Several celebs also commented on Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post. Sonam Kapoor's aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped red hearts in the comment section. Samyukta Nair commented, "Oooh, baby". One of the users wrote, "Look who's giving birthday presents", while another added, "I love this quote and this person so much". A fan commented, "@sonamkapoor giving us birthday return gifts". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Sonam Kapoor's birthday

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrates her 36th birthday today on June 9. Sonam Kapoor's father, Anil Kapoor, took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures and penned a lengthy note wishing a happy birthday to Sonam Kapoor. Take a look at Anil Kapoor's Instagram post and birthday wishes for the latter.

Anil Kapoor wrote,

To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you.

I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!

IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

