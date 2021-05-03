Sonam Kapoor Supports India's Fight Against COVID-19, Urges Fans To 'donate'

As India battles the deadly second wave of COVID-19, actress Sonam Kapoor sent out a message for fans in India, while urging people to extend their help. The actress took to her Instagram stories and appealed to people to make a difference by donating to oragnisations which are working directly on the ground in India. Sonam spoke about the repercussions of the deadly virus that is spreading at a fast pace and also warned people to adhere to all safety measures in order to curb the spread.

Sonam Kapoor urges fans to help India amid pandemic

Sonam Kapoor who is currently staying with her husband Anand Ahuja in London has been helping people in India while giving information on COVID resources to the people in need. The actress in the note wrote, “We all know that the COVID-19 situation is dangerously grim in India, but in these dark times, I’ve been so inspired seeing our community mobilize to share help, resources, and time.” Adding, she wrote, “Many of us are fortunate to be able to stay home and safe. We can make a difference by donating to organizations that are working directly on-ground in India. Please donate whatever you can, if you can and if you can’t, don’t forget to amplify. #inthistogether, #IndiaAgainstCOVID.”

Earlier, the Neerja actress took to her Instagram stories and had addressed the challenges faced by everyone due to the surge in Coronavirus cases in India. She also shared a video and urged netizens to stay safe at home as much as possible but also extended help to a lot of people who have been looking for plasma donors for their beloved ones battling with COVID-19. In the clip, the actress spoke about the intense condition of India during the ongoing pandemic and in such difficult times, she decided to highlight resources on her Instagram and re-post requests for help. “There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.- Leonard Cohen. We’re in this fight together. We will get through this. Share. Tag. Help. Do your bit. Wear a mask and stay safe (sic),” she wrote.

(Image credit: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram/ Unsplash)

