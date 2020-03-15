Sonam Kapoor: Times When She Voiced Her Opinion On Social Issues

Sonam Kapoor is known for her love for fashion, acting, beauty and more. Kapoor has received many awards for her films including the National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. As much as she is big on social media with her fashion posts, she is also hugely active about social issues and voicing her opinion on the same. Read on to know about the times when Sonam Kapoor voiced her opinions regarding different social issues.

Times Sonam Kapoor voiced her opinion regarding different social issues prevailing around her

1) Sonam Kapoor on Uber London

Sonam Kapoor took to her twitter handle and shared her experience while traveling in London via Uber. The actress complained about how she found the driver unstable. She also continued mentioning how the incident shook her. Her fans and Uber London reached out asking her for more details on the same.

2) Sonam Kapoor on Padman completing two years

Sonam Kapoor took to her Twitter handle and shared a post of her film, Padman completing two years. The actress thanked the makers of the film for making her a part of such a socially relevant film and for a heartfelt experience. She also spoke as to how challenging it is for actors and filmmakers to explore topics around social issues.

3) Sonam Kapoor on British Airways

Sonam Kapoor expressed her disappointment with the British Airways recently. She took to her social media handle and spoke of how for the second time her bluggage had been misplaced by the Airlines.

4) Sonam Kapoor on Nepotism

The actress, on a chat show, was asked to comment on a tweet highlighting the subject of nepotism. Kapoor broke down the meaning of Nepotism and defended herself saying how her father did not come from an illustrious family. She was disappointed with the fact that people were misusing the word nepotism to bring other people down.

5) Sonam Kapoor on Kashmir

Recently, Sonam broke her silence and spoke on Article 370 and Pakistan. The actress was trolled heavily online. She spoke about how she had a strong connection to Pakistan and that it was heartbreaking for her to see two nations divided.

