Sonam Kapoor To Get A Star-studded Baby Shower With Alia, Deepika And More On Guest List

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is currently expecting her first child with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja. The actor is in her third trimester and is on cloud nine to becoming a mother. She has been keeping her fans updated throughout her maternity period and is now reportedly going to get another baby shower with her Bollywood friends.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, who are over the moon to become grandparents, are planning a baby shower for their daughter. Sonam Kapoor is back at her parents' house for the final leg of her pregnancy. Anil and Sunita Kapoor will reportedly hold the shower at Sonam Kapoor's aunt Kavita Singh's bungalow Rockdale, situated in Bandstand Bandra, Mumbai. It is the same place where the couple had tied the knot.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's baby shower guest list

According to the leading daily, Sonam Kapoor's baby shower is going to be a star-studded event with many divas from the tinsel town in attendance. A source close to the Kapoor family has revealed that Sonam Kapoor's cousin sisters, including Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, will attend the baby shower. Her brothers Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah will also be present at the ceremony. Apart from these, Sonam Kapoor's celebrity friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Natasha Dalal, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Masaba Gupta, Rani Mukherji and Deepika Padukone are on the guest list and have confirmed to arrive at the function.

Sonam Kapoor earlier had an intimate baby shower in London with her close friends. The baby shower was also attended by her sister Rhea Kapoor. Take a look at her lavish baby shower here.

Anil Kapoor on becoming a grandfather

Soon after Sonam Kapoor Ahuja announced her pregnancy in March, Anil Kapoor expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star took to his Instagram handle to share Sonam's picture and a special note. The note read, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor/@aliaabhatt/@deepikapadukone