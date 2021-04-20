Sonam Kapoor Urges Fans To 'do Your Bit', Helps Netizens Amid COVID-19 Second Wave

Actor Sonam Kapoor recently joined the league of Bollywood celebrities who are helping netizens amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting resources and reposting requests for help with medical supplies and facilities on their social media handles. On Tuesday, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor took to her Instagram handle to address the challenges faced by everyone due to the surge in Coronavirus cases in India. In Sonam Kapoor's latest video, she not only urged netizens to stay safe at home as much as possible but also extended help to a lot of people who have been looking for plasma donors for their beloved ones battling with COVID-19.

Sonam Kapoor turns "COVID warrior" after Bhumi Pednekar

After Bhumi Pednekar, Viraj Ghelani and others, Sonam Kapoor also turned "COVID warrior" as she decided to make a small contribution in India's battle with Coronavirus. Earlier today, i.e. April 20, 2021, the National Award-winning actor took to Instagram to share a video of herself addressing the COVID-19 scare across the country and announced helping people find resources like medical assistance & supplies, plasma request and donors on her official handle. Along with posting a video of herself speaking about the same, Sonam also shared a famous quote by Canadian songster-novelist, Leonard Cohen.

In Sonam Kapoor's video, the beloved daughter of Anil Kapoor is heard saying, "Hi everyone, I know things in India are pretty intense with COVID-19 and in such difficult times, we all need to do our bit. So I have decided to highlight resources on my Instagram and re-post requests for help. So, tag me in your posts and we will help amplify your requests for help." Sonam added, "These times are extremely challenging and I urge everyone to stay home, cut down on all unnecessary travel and wear a mask at all times. Together, we can get through this." The caption of her IG post read: There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.- Leonard Cohen. We’re in this fight together. We will get through this. Share. Tag. Help. Do your bit. Wear a mask and stay safe."

