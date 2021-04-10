Sonam Kapoor Wears Fashion Designer Iris Van Herpen's Outfit, Shares Her Story In Pictures

Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle to showcase the stunning collaboration with a Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen — known for fusing technology with traditional haute couture craftsmanship. Sharing a series of pictures from her shoot, Sonam wore a dress from Iris' collection that symbolises rebirth through its shape-shifting silhouette.

"Iris is a feminist. Beyond nature and technology, I sense a strong feminine energy in her work. Her clothes have a sharp emphasis on movement, perhaps an homage to her life as a ballet dancer. I find her work romantic and innovative at the same time —simultaneously old and new. By looking at time, evolution and fashion in a non-linear way — learning from the past while looking to the future — Iris creates magic, one collection at a time," Sonam wrote alongside beautiful pictures.

She further wrote, "Couture is what couture does. It is emotional, considered, and, in Iris van Herpen’s case, where opposing forces come together. Iris creates couture with recycled plastic and digital printing, harnessing kinetic energy in clothing. Playing her muse and wearing a look from the Iris van Herpen haute couture Spring/Summer 2021 collection transported me into another world, one where everything is crafted to perfection. Iris and I bonded over a common love for dance, growing up in a creative family, and our fascination with the wonders of nature. Our conversation was peppered with insights from her life that she has channeled into couture, defining a unique space in the fashion world. Iris van Herpen’s work embodies strength and celebrates the beautiful union of technology, fashion, and sustainability." [sic]

Sonam Kapoor's IG stories showcased Iris Van Herpen's work and she titled it — The present and future of couture and fashion.