Sonam Kapoor's Unique Pantsuit Outfits That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who was last seen in movies like Sanju, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor is known to experiment with her outfit choices for various events. Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea launched a clothing brand named Rheason a couple of years back. Here are some of the fun pantsuit outfits that the Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor has showcased through her social media which are a fashion critics's eye candy.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Vacation Pictures Are A Must-see

Sonam Kapoor pantsuit looks

Sonam Kapoor is nailing a "gentleman's" look with this black and white pantsuit. Sonam made a bold style statement wearing a white on black pantsuit with a black bow and sleek hairdo.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor: Times The Zoya Factor Actor Slayed In A Floral Attire

Sonam Kapoor acing the street style in layered red on red pantsuit which is perfect for the approaching winters. She paired it with a fun square purse, she opted for black stilettoes to complete the look.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor: What Is On The Actor's Plate? See Instagram Pictures

Sonam Kapoor is seen experimenting with the pantsuit look, donning this heavily dimensioned black long top with a matching suit, she paired it up with a beige loose trouser.

ALSO READ| From Sonam Kapoor To Sonakshi Sinha, Actors Pull Off The Statement Jacket With Saree Look

In other news

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. She is known to make netizens go gaga over her style statements. Sonam Kapoor has also appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. Which of Sonam's stylish looks is your favourite? Comment below .

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor: Some Of The Best Movies Of The Saawariya Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.