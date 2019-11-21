The Debate
The Debate
Sonam Kapoor's Unique Pantsuit Outfits That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is the fashionista of Bollywood.Here are some of the fun pantsuit outfits that Sonam Kapoor has showcased through her social media for inspiration

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who was last seen in movies like Sanju, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor is known to experiment with her outfit choices for various events. Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea launched a clothing brand named Rheason a couple of years back. Here are some of the fun pantsuit outfits that the Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor has showcased through her social media which are a fashion critics's eye candy.

Sonam Kapoor pantsuit looks

Sonam Kapoor is nailing a "gentleman's" look with this black and white pantsuit. Sonam made a bold style statement wearing a white on black pantsuit with a black bow and sleek hairdo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor acing the street style in layered red on red pantsuit which is perfect for the approaching winters. She paired it with a fun square purse, she opted for black stilettoes to complete the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor is seen experimenting with the pantsuit look, donning this heavily dimensioned black long top with a matching suit, she paired it up with a beige loose trouser.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

In other news 

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. She is known to make netizens go gaga over her style statements. Sonam Kapoor has also appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. Which of Sonam's stylish looks is your favourite? Comment below . 

Published:
