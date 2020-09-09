Sonam Kapoor Wishes Akshay Kumar On His Birthday; Hopes He Has 'the Best Year'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wished Akshay Kumar on his birthday on September 9, 2020, Wednesday. She took to social media and shared their throwback photo through her official Instagram handle. It features the duo engaged in a conversation while sitting on a bullock cart. Here’s everything you need to know about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s latest post on social media.

Sonam Kapoor wishes Akshay Kumar on his birthday

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a throwback photo through her official Instagram account on September 9, 2020, Wednesday. She wished Akshay Kumar on the occasion of his birthday with a still from their movie, Padman. It shows the duo having a gala time on the bullock cart. Akshay Kumar has donned a white shirt with a pair of brown pants and slippers.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is flaunting her traditional avatar in ethnic attire. She has worn a blue kurta and teamed it with a pair of off-white pants. The actor has opted for a designer dupatta with the same. For a complete look, she has sported simple brown footwear and accessorized her outfit with statement earrings and a wristwatch.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wished happy birthday to her co-star and expected to see him soon. She expressed her excitement and wrote, “Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar have the best year... see you soooon!” Check out the actor’s throwback picture from Padman for Akshay Kumar's birthday on Instagram:

Responses on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's throwback photo

Within a couple of hours of sharing the photo, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja received more than 1,10,000 likes and over 600 comments. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their responses on the photo-sharing platform. Some of the duo’s fans wished Akshay Kumar through the comment section. On the other hand, various fans expressed themselves through emoticons like heart-eyed smileys, hearts, sparkle, fire, claps, hugs, smileys, and blossoms, to name a few. Here are some of the responses on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s photo that you must check out:

