Sonam Kapoor Says A Big ‘YES’ To Ending Celebrity Blind Item Columns

Celebrity gossips through blind items are often circulated on the internet which in turn result in a social media trend where actors and other note personalities are subjected to trolling based on rumours and gossips. Sonam recently caught attention when she reposted a quote on her Instagram which questioned whether celebrity blind items in gossip columns should be stopped. To this, the actor wrote a big 'YES' and shared it as her story on Instagram. Check it out below -

Sonam Kapoor's views on celebrity blind items

Sonam Kapoor's post taking a stand against celebrity blind items in gossip columns comes after she got trolled on the internet. After Sushant Singh Rajput's unforeseen demise, internet users started blaming the culture of nepotism in Bollywood and how those who don't have any filmy connections have to strive hard to sustain.

Sonam was trolled mercilessly on Twitter after her tweet where she wrote that blaming someone's girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family or colleagues for someone's death is mean spirited and ignorant. The replies under Sonam's tweet were harsh and internet users deemed her to be a bad actor, stating that she is a product of nepotism and would not survive in the film industry if she was not Anil Kapoor's daughter.

As the Sonam Kapoor tweet was trolled heavily, she later today took to her Instagram and posted a photo with her husband Anand Ahuja.

In the caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote that the photo she shared was an appreciation post for her husband. She thanked her husband for being extra kind and loving today and that she really needed it, possibly referencing the entire row which broke down after her tweet.

She later also shared a family portrait on her Instagram with a caption which was a quote from Mother Teresa. The caption suggested that a person should spend time with their family if they wish to promote world peace. Check out the posts below -

The conversation surrounding nepotism and camps in Bollywood has gained mainstream attention for years. With Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, internet users have been posting a number of posts surrounding nepotism and how it affects the industry overall.

