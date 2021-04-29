Sonam Kapoor Wishes Maheep Kapoor On Birthday, Says Her Swag 'puts Gen Z To Shame'

Maheep Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, April 29, 2021. The reality show's cast member has wishes pouring in from her family members, best friends, dedicated fans and many other loved ones. Actor Sonam Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor's niece has a special birthday wish for her "coolest Chachi". She took to her Instagram story to share two pictures of Maheep Kapoor with "Shuai Shuai wishes" for her. "Happy Happy Birthday to the coolest Chachi in town. Your swag puts even Gen Z to shame. Love You! Shuai Shuai!", she wrote with a heart-eye emoji. Sonam revealed two pictures of her aunt.

One, was a throwback picture of Maheep Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor at a function, chatting and laughing together. The other picture was of Maheep standing in front of a skyline on a hotel's balcony. Maheep looked ravishing in a one-shoulder red dress and high heels.

Sonam Kapoor's 'shuai shuai wishes' for her Chachi Maheep Kapoor

For the unversed, 'Shuai Shuai' is an Arabic word that means slowly. Maheep Kapoor is seen using the term quite often in the episodes of a popular reality show on Netflix. Maheep's best friends and co-stars on the reality show, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni, too took to their Instagram stories to share some never seen before images of Maheep on the occasion of her birthday.

Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey, shared a sweet throwback picture of herself with Chunky and Maheep Kapoor sharing a hug and posing for a picture together. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Dearest Maheep. Lots of Love Always!" with many stickers and heart emojis for one of her best friends. Seema Khan posted a picture with her friend as they enjoyed a snowy day.

The two ladies were dressed in all black and posed stylishly for the photo. Seema wrote, "#WithTheBirthdayGirl" on the picture with a balloon emoji and a huge heart next to Maheep Kapoor's tag. Actor Neelam Kothari Soni, who was also a part of a known Netflix reality series, shared a candid picture of Maheep on her birthday. The birthday girl was caught off-guard as Neelam smiled sweetly for the camera. See their wishes for Maheep Kapoor here.

Maheep Kapoor's best friends wish her with special Instagram Stories

