Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja, recently penned a beautiful note for her husband on his birthday. She even dropped some unseen pictures of him on social media while wishing a happy birthday to her ‘sneaker obsessed, basketball friend and spiritual seeker soulmate.’

Sonam Kapoor's heartfelt birthday post for her husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of adorable photos of her and her husband Anand Ahuja. The photos gave a sneak peek into the duo’s loved-up moments together. Sonam Kapoor also penned a sweet birthday note for her husband in which she mentioned how he was so selfless dedicated and kind while feeling lucky to have done something very right in life to be loved so unconditionally. Stating further, she also mentioned how he will be the best dad and will always shine the brightest because his light came from pure goodness.

The caption read, “My Husband, you’re selfless dedicated and so kind. I must have done something very right in life to be loved so unconditionally. No one compares to you and no one ever will. Happy Birthday my sneaker obsessed, basketball fiend and spiritual seeker soulmate. You will always shine the brightest, because your light comes from pure goodness. Also you’re going to be the best dad, because you’re forever a student. Love you love you love you.” (sic)

While several celebrities and fans dropped heartfelt birthday wishes for Anand Ahuja in the comments section, even the latter reacted to Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish. Anand Ahuja took to the comments and stated how he cannot disagree with what Sonam wrote in the post. He then added how she was his inspiration and his reason to learn, grow and improve every moment. He wrote ‘Wowww. Can’t say I disagree w any of that. But you know that you’re my inspiration and my reason to learn, grow and improve every moment, every day!’

While Sonam Kapoor never misses out on expressing her love for Anand Ahuja, even the latter is quite vocal about his immense love for her. He recently wished Sonam a happy birthday with an emotional note stating the most valuable lessons she taught him through her words and action. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my best friend, my partner, my girlfriend, my wife, and this year our baby’s mama. As you are on the verge of motherhood, want to share most valuable lessons you have taught me through your words and actions : (1) the importance of putting full focus & effort in every task we commit to (2) the power of stillness…” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor